'Hands of Unity' art project commemorates emergency personnel lost on 9/11

BOISE, Idaho — Since 2009, the Falcon Crest Golf Club has hosted the 9-11 Never Forget Golf Tournament. The event was created to remember those who lost their lives and to support the living victims who were affected on September 11, 2001.

Mary Cahoon, marketing director of Disaster Kleenup, a Nampa disaster repair service, had the idea to display an art piece commemorating that tragic day.

The symbolic Hands of Unity piece displays handprints off all those who have competed in the fundraising tournament. Once a piece is complete, it is given to DK and hung on the outside of their building.

The piece represents Fire, Police, EMS and United States citizens "coming together as Americans to pay tribute to our 9-11 heroes."

Falcon Crest's hope is to create enough panels to build an entire tent as more art is collected each year.

When the project began in 2009, many people did not completely understand the project until they say the end project, according to Cahoon. Since then, it has become a tradition that is looked forward to by participants.

The first illustration includes the Twin Towers, an American eagle with a teardrop and a silhouetted symbol of a fireman, policeman and EMS personnel.

Currently, the piece displays a total of 11 pieces of 7 X 9 art hung close together to create one canvas.

These banners will be displayed on the south side of DK's building located in Nampa later Friday afternoon and Saturday. The 9-11 Never Forget Golf Tournament has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

