Halloween light shows illuminate the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — If you're looking for a socially distanced way to get your family into the Halloween spirit, you might want to consider a Halloween light show.

The best part? You can enjoy the dazzling spectacle from the safety of your car, while staying warm.

Rick Harris has transformed his house for the third year in a row.

“When I was a kid, we used to go out and look at Christmas lights kind of like a family tradition and I wanted to give some of the happiness and smiles on the face that I got to the kids that are out there now,” Harris said.

So you might be wondering: just how many lights does it take to put on a production like this? Harris told KTVB, for this show, he’s using 8,000 to 9,000 lights, but for his Christmas light show, he'll be running 15,000 lights!

Jeremy Kitzhaber was inspired by light shows like Harris’. He decided to create his own for the first time this year.

“Something like this can’t be bought at Walmart or at a department store, it's not an off the shelf kind of deal,” Kitzhaber said.

He began building his light show back in March and has spent 500 hours to get it just right.

“The response has been great, everybody loves it,” Kitzhaber said. “Right now, there's not a lot to do in the evenings, this is something you can do with the people in your household and stay in your car and it's free.”

Harris agrees.

“These times that we have going on now, it’s important for kids to have memorable moments and this is just one way that I can contribute to put the memorable moment and a smile on a kid’s face,” Harris said.