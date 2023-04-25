Hailey Police: Missing vulnerable adult 'safely located'

Update: The missing vulnerable adult the Hailey Police Department was looking for Tuesday has been "safely located."

HAILEY, Idaho — The Hailey Police Department said the missing vulnerable man it was looking for Tuesday has been "safely located," according to a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

Ron Taylor, who is an Idaho Senator representing District 26, was reported missing Tuesday after he was last seen leaving his home in Hailey in his pickup truck.

Hailey Police said Taylor left his cellphone at his residence and was not at a meeting this morning, which is "out of character."

"Ron has been safely located. Thank you to everyone who shared the message and called," Hailey Police wrote in an updated Facebook post. "Thank you also to all the area Law Enforcement agencies for searching throughout the day."

