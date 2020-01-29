Hailey police chief placed on administrative leave

Chief Jeff Gunter was placed on leave just weeks after the city's new mayor took office.

HAILEY, Idaho — Hailey's police chief has been placed on paid administrative leave, but city officials are saying little about what prompted the move.

Hailey Mayor Martha Burke placed Police Chief Jeff Gunter on leave earlier this week. Burke has not specified why Gunter was removed from his post.

“There are protocols to follow when sensitive issues arise," she said in a statement. "I am following those proper procedures.”

Burke did not respond to emails and phone messages Wednesday. In the same statement, provided to KTVB by city administrator Heather Dawson, Burke wrote that she is presently declining any "further dialogue" or interviews because "there is nothing to report at this juncture except that she is doing what is required on behalf of the City."

Gunter was placed on leave just weeks after Burke, who was elected in November, was sworn in as mayor.

Hailey Police's second in command, Assistant Chief Steve England, declined to answer questions about Gunter's leave, telling KTVB he was not authorized to discuss personnel issues. England is serving as acting chief in Gunter's absence, according to the city.