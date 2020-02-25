Hailey Police Chief Jeff Gunter retires

The moves comes after he was put on paid leave by the city's mayor.

HAILEY, Idaho — Hailey Police Chief Jeff Gunter has retired.



The move comes after he was placed on paid administrative leave just weeks after Hailey Mayor Martha Burke was sworn into office last November.

Gunter began his service to the community in 1990, starting as a patrol officer with the Hailey Police Department and working his way through the ranks until being named chief of police in 2007.

