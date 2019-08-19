BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — A Hailey man was seriously injured when he rolled his pickup truck on Highway 75 in Blaine County Sunday afternoon.

The wreck happened at 2:46 p.m. near milepost 97, south of the Timmerman junction.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Jason A. Quintana of Hailey was headed north when he went off the road on a curve. Quintana overcorrected and lost control of the pickup.

The vehicle rolled, coming to a stop on its roof in a field east of the highway.

Quintana was wearing his seatbelt, and was the only person in the pickup when the crash happened.

He was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.