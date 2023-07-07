Habitat for Humanity receives grant from Burley’s D.L Evans Bank to house more people

Habitat for Humanity received a $20,000 grant to help build homes for families who need it.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The lack of affordable housing is an issue many people in the Treasure Valley are dealing with, but they aren’t the only ones. Many parts of Idaho are in the same boat, including the Magic Valley.

There are many community leaders making sure Idahoans are housed like the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley. They have helped house 104 adults and 214 children.

“It takes work and dedication, and it takes some sacrifice," Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director Linda Fleming said. "We build on Saturdays, and we build together as a unit.”

The non-profit helps improve people’s living conditions and advocates for fair and just housing policies. They also provide training, resources and build homes for families that need it.

Habitat home buyers are a part of the construction process, and with the help of volunteers, they work together to find an affordable mortgage that works for each family.

“Once you get into your home, you are not done. It's time to help the next person get into their home,” Fleming said.

The higher rent and home prices become, the more requests they get from people for this type of service. In 2022, their applications more than doubled with 208 applications, compared to just 91 in 2021. Of those who expressed interest, the non-profit is only able to help six families with new homes.

To help more families, the organization was one of 12 local non-profits to receive a grant from D.L Evans Bank in Burley. The bank said it is a once in a generation opportunity.

"It's really important to us to identify our needs and be able to give back through these donations, or our time," D.L Evans Bank’s Chief Operating Officer Brenda Sanford said. "It's meaningful to us because it's one of our core values is giving back to the community.”

Habitat for Humanity of Magic Valley hosts an annual giving online campaign and encourages the community to help house more people.

