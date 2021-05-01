Treasure Valley gyms aim to bring in more members following the new year

In a typical year, the new year brings an influx of new customers dedicated to fulfilling their New Year's resolution. This year, however, will be much different.

BOISE, Idaho — The COVID-19 pandemic has created a different reason for Idahoans to avoid going to the gym. Like many other businesses, gyms have struggled for some time.

“Since March, we've seen record amounts of people that have stopped their membership compared to what we normally see,” said Dale Kjaer, vice-president of sales for Axiom Fitness.

Many gyms are adapting to the new way-of-life to ensure customers can safely workout.

“The list is long of things that we're doing,” Kjaer said. “All of our staff has mandatory masks, so all the staff at Axiom is wearing masks in order to keep everyone safe.”

Members must wear masks, too. Axiom Fitness has also removed certain pieces of equipment to allow for physical distancing. They also use an electromagnetic gun that holds disinfectant to sanitize the gym. Members are required to carry a towel and personal disinfectant throughout their workout. Classes require a reservation too in order to allow for physical distancing.

These new safety measures have contributed to a much less significant drop in revenue.

“Probably 20% less than maybe what we saw last January is really what we're forecasting,” Kjaer said.

That's 20% fewer new members year-over-year of people signing up at Axiom to make good on their resolutions.

The initial lockdown in Idaho was difficult for all gyms, including PIVOT in Boise and Meridian.

“I won’t say that it was super easy to have that happen,” PIVOT owner Kristin Armstrong said.

PIVOT opened its doors in mid-2019, making it difficult to measure the difference in 2021 compared to 2020.

“We had just opened up downtown Boise in November so there was a lot of that excitement in that first two months about opening,” Armstrong said.

However, on Monday, it did feel less crowded than a gym after the new year, according to Armstrong.

“I don't think it was as much as in years past is what I'm guessing because I've been a gym member, so I know what that feels like,” she said.

While Axiom and PIVOT are doing everything possible to keep members safe, from mask-wearing to spacing out, sanitizing, and more, the decision to go to a gym is right now is a very personal one.

“This is your decision, and this is something you know internally that you need," Armstrong said. "Whether you walk into a grocery store, walk into a restaurant or walk into a home improvement store, we're all taking a risk at some point."

Both gyms are also offering at-home workouts for members who don’t feel comfortable going inside the gym. PIVOT offers an online course called Pivot Academy, and Axiom Fitness offers a variety of workouts on their website.

