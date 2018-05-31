MOUNTAIN HOME - The Mountain Home Air Force Base is getting ready to host some big crowds this weekend, as the always popular Gunfighter Skies air show returns to wow spectators with some high-flying entertainment.

The featured attractions include several elite U.S. Air Force demonstration teams: the Thunderbirds aerobatics team, Wings of Blue parachute team and the F-22 Raptor demo team. The show will also include non-military acts, including a WWII-era P-51 Mustang.

Several of the Thunderbirds took practice flights at the base Thursday afternoon for media day. The team started their season with a flyover of the Daytona 500, and have performed as far away as Australia this year.

Thunderbird pilot Capt. Will Graeff, who is in his first year with the team, says its a thrill to perform for audiences.

"It's really humbling to be part of this team, to be part of this mission," Graeff said. "And to see the crowd's reactions, specifically the little kids, how much they look up to you and get motivated and inspired by you is really humbling and something I treasure, and the reason I joined this team in the first place."

Gunfighter Skies gets underway at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 8:30 a.m.

Admission is free of charge, but ticketed seating is available with tickets starting at $25.

