TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The founder and CEO of Greek yogurt company Chobani has opened a $21 million research and development center in south-central Idaho.

Hamdi Ulukaya said at a ribbon-cutting on Monday in Twin Falls that he's relieved the 71,000-square-foot (6,600-square meter) facility is up and running. It's been in use since June.

Chobani opens new research and development facility in Twin Falls Yogurt maker Chobani has opened a new $21 million research and development facility in Twin Falls, Idaho. Yogurt maker Chobani has opened a new $21 million research and development facility in Twin Falls, Idaho. Yogurt maker Chobani has opened a new $21 million research and development facility in Twin Falls, Idaho. Yogurt maker Chobani has opened a new $21 million research and development facility in Twin Falls, Idaho. Yogurt maker Chobani has opened a new $21 million research and development facility in Twin Falls, Idaho. Yogurt maker Chobani has opened a new $21 million research and development facility in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little attended the event and praised Ulukaya for his commitment to the state.

The company opened a $450 million, 1 million-square-foot (93,000-square-meter) yogurt plant in Twin Falls in 2012. The company has about $1.5 billion in sales annually.

RELATED: Chobani pays off all lunch debt in Twin Falls School District

RELATED: 360 VR video: Meet the young Idaho dairy farmers Chobani hopes will revitalize the dairy industry