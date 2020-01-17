Western Social, new bar, coffee shop and restaurant, coming to vacant downtown Boise building

The owner of Western Collective announced plans to open a new restaurant, bar and coffeehouse.

After years of sitting vacant, a section of Idaho Street in downtown Boise is about to spring back to life.

Western Collective, owners of a brew pub in Garden City, posted on their Facebook page they are opening a new place for people to gather, work, socialize and play – day or night.

Their second location will be called Western Social.

Publicist Marissa Lovell says Western Social is an all-day hangout that will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, have two bars that serve beer, wine and cocktails and full-serve coffee bar that opens at 7 a.m.

Patrons will be able to enjoy gourmet food and craft beverages in a lounge-type setting that will have a four-lane mini-bowling alley, parlor games, arcade hall, music and an outdoor patio.

“From the beginning it’s been very important to us to bring something meaningful and unique to Boise,” said Cary Prewitt, owner of Western Collective and Western Social. “We intend to bring more than just a taproom to downtown Boise. With Western Social, we are creating a place where people can always expect to have a great time, excellent drinks, and awesome food, with the same sense of adventure found in our Garden City brewery.”

The menus fill feature upscale comfort food. Coffee is provided by Doma Coffee, a local Idaho roastery.

The beer will be Western Collective’s locally brewed and highly-regarded brews.

The 10,500 square foot space is at 610 W. Idaho Street, the former locations of Louie’s Restaurant and the Old Spaghetti Factory. Renovations on the building have already begun.