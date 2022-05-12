Valley County denies Roseberry Park proposal

Council members stated concerns from public testimony, affordability, and property rights; among other concerns.

VALLEY COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — The Valley County Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to deny the proposed bid by California-based developer Roseberry Park, LLC.

Valley County Planning and Zoning held the follow-up hearing after last week's initial hearing received a greater public testimony turn out than previously expected.

The developer sought to obtain a permit to build a mobile home community park west of Donnelly. Something they pitched as "necessary workforce housing." If approved, it would have brought 201 manufactured homes to the area on about 40 acres near the intersection of Roseberry and Norwood Road.

The Planning and Zoning Commission said because of how much feedback and new material they received in opposition during public hearings, they needed to review and hold another discussion on Thursday.

“The public testimony was overwhelmingly opposed, this opposition is a good indicator that this application is not in harmony with the general population and that’s why they showed up,” said one council member.

Allison Hatzenbuhler, a Donnely resident, previously told KTVB her concerns over the park.

"The growth, we don't like it, but we know it's coming and that's okay," Hatzenbuhler said on Wednesday. "We just want it to be controlled and we want it to be fair to all. I don't want it to come down to people losing everything they had or anything they hope to have."

Hatzenbuhler added the Valley County area is not equipped for that much growth's impacts on local schools, fire agencies, and water systems around the area. A concern that was shared among several of the council members.

One council member also expressed concerns over potential residents' lack of property rights.

“There is a difference between mobile home parks, and mobile home subdivisions. In mobile home subdivisions, the person who owns the manufactured home owns the lot, which creates real property. This is not real property,” said one council member. “This not being real property, creates questions of compatibility because everything around it is real property. It is then personal property which means those 201 potential people do not have property rights and they are not a well-legally represented and protected class.”

Watch more 'Growing Idaho':