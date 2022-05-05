Valley County residents oppose mobile home park proposal

If approved, the proposal would bring 201 manufactured homes to the area near the intersection of Roseberry and Norwood Road. Rent could range from $1,700 to $2,000.

VALLEY COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — Valley County Planning and Zoning held a public hearing Thursday evening for a pitched affordable housing option, a proposed mobile home park near Donnelly.

A Californian developer, Roseberry LLC, wants a permit to build “Roseberry Park.” If approved, it would bring 201 manufactured homes to the area on about 40 acres near the intersection of Roseberry and Norwood Road. The developer said it would bring more necessary work force housing to the area.

Monthly rent for the units could range from $1,700 to $2,000. Rent increases would be capped at 4% for each owner. As part of their development agreement, the developer said it would not allow short term rentals. Owners must live there or rent out long term and all homes have to be new construction.

One person representing the owner said it's the best option for affordable housing in the area.

“It's actually a very, very good proposal for what you need, and in Valley County, that's affordable housing. Oh, we can't put million-dollar houses in the meadows and have it work. This can work,” said Mark Reisman with Timberland.

Those opposed to Roseberry Park raised flags around infrastructure and the lack of emergency access.

They're worried about safety, in part because of water run-off in the area during heavy snow years.

Those opposed said flooding could be a huge problem, which would hurt wildlife roaming the area.

Ultimately, they fear aspects of what they consider “Valley County” would disappear.

“Let me quote from the comprehensive plan,” said Lenard Long, a resident of cascade. “‘One of the goals, it says is to retain the rural atmosphere Valley County by protecting its natural health and open characteristics and preserve the historical and scenic health of the area.’ That should be a guidance here because if this is approved, you actually change a rural community into a suburb into a more congested area.”

Plus, those struggling to find affordable housing said this proposal would not fix what they’re dealing with. They don't think they would be able to afford a unit that could cost around $1,700/$2,000 a month.

A majority of people who oppose this development said they are aware of the serious housing affordability issues Valley County faces, but they do not believe this is the right answer.

After dozens of people came out to oppose the proposal during the public hearing, the planning and zoning commission decided to continue the conversation next Thursday at the scheduled regular Planning and Zoning meeting.

