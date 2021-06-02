USA Today: Boise home prices jumped 72% in four years

The median price surged from $224,000 to $385,000 in those four years, according to data compiled by Realtor.com.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise's skyrocketing housing costs are no secret.

An article by USAToday, published Wednesday, concluded that home prices rose more in the City of Trees from 2017 to 2021 than any other large city in the country.

The median price surged 72% from $224,000 to $385,000 in those four years, according to data compiled by Realtor.com looking at the 300 biggest metropolises in the U.S.

And Boise was not alone: the biggest price increases across the U.S. happened in Western states near cities that function as tech hubs, the article concluded, including Spokane, Washington and Ogden, Utah.

Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com, told USA TODAY that Boise attracts people from California markets, where housing is even more expensive.

Stockton-Lodi, California was the market with the highest median home price, at $460,000, a 51% more than in 2017.

High home prices are being felt acutely in the Treasure Valley where the median price in Ada County jumped 27.3%, from $367,250 in March 2020 to $467,325 in March 2021. In Canyon County, the median home price rose from $271,900 to $386,000 in a year, a 42% increase.

For more information, read the story in USAToday here.

