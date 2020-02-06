x
Census: Twin Falls tops 50,000 residents, Idaho grew 2.3% in 2018-2019

Twin Falls is now the eighth city in Idaho with more than 50,000 residents.

BOISE, Idaho — Twin Falls is now the eighth city in Idaho to have more than 50,000 residents.

This data comes from a new report by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Statewide, Idaho grew by 2.3 percent, which is a slight increase over numbers in 2018.

Meridian and Boise are the only two cities with a population above 100,000.

The census reports Nampa has yet to reach the 100,000 mark.

However, for the past two years, the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho has reported Nampa's population hit the century mark.

Just another important reason to fill out your census!

