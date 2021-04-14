Treasure Valley growth occurring too fast, Boise State survey finds

A majority of residents believe that the growth is occurring too fast and many are concerned about high housing costs and property taxes.



"The unprecedented population growth in the Treasure Valley requires decision making that meets the needs of the changing region," said Vanessa Crossgrove Fry, interim director of Idaho Public Policy Institute and an associate research professor in the School of Public Service. "This survey and resulting report can help leaders understand communities' experiences regarding housing, transportation, and other salient issues."



The survey's key findings include:



• A large majority of people believe that the Treasure Valley is growing too fast, a trend that has changed dramatically since this question was first asked in 2016. These concerns extend to some of the consequences of growth, especially with regard to the cost of housing and property taxes.



• Nearly half of the people sampled reported that the cost of housing was placing a financial strain on their household, with renters feeling these effects more acutely than homeowners.



• Nearly half believe that property taxes are too high, with a majority expressing that their primary concern with regard to these taxes is their unpredictable nature.



• Growth has also impacted the region's transportation needs. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought changes to commuting patterns in the region, with nearly half of workers reporting that they work from home at least part time.



Growth in the Treasure Valley in 2020