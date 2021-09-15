Topgolf breaks ground in Meridian

The entertainment facility is part of the new Eagle View Landing on the corner of Interstate 84 and Eagle Road.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Wednesday, developers broke ground in Meridian on Idaho's first and only Topgolf in the Gem State. This is the company's 73rd venue worldwide.



The entertainment facility is part of the new Eagle View Landing on the corner of Interstate 84 and Eagle Road.



The 80-acre property already has a six-story Idaho Central Credit Union office building and two retail buildings. A hotel, apartments, and more retail and office space will also be built on the site -- meaning more jobs, housing, and entertainment to Idaho's second-largest city.



"I think Meridian has always been the place to go to to have fun and be,” Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said. “What we have along the interstate from the Speedway to Roaring Springs and Wahooz down the road, to Topgolf here to the Village, we are the family, fun entertainment center of the Treasure Valley here in Meridian."

The Lowe family owned and operated The Farmstead on that lot for 20 years before it was bought in 2019. The farm turned into the state’s most elaborate corn maze for families to visit every fall.

Boise developer Tommy Ahlquist said honoring the legacy they built here was important in developing the next phase of this piece of Idaho's history.

The timetable for completion falls somewhere in the 12 to 18-month range.



For those who have hoped Boise would someday land on the Topgolf radar, that day has finally come.

Watch more 'Growing Idaho':