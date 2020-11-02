Residents voice frustration over proposed Boise development: 'I am fighting for my neighbors'

The development would tear down a cluster of older homes along Boise Avenue and replace them with a student housing complex.

BOISE, Idaho — A plan to build a 500-unit student housing complex off of Boise Avenue near Boise State University is meeting with resistance from a group of residents who would lose their homes as a result of the project.

The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on the proposed development Monday night at Boise City Hall.

Many of the residents of the Ridenbaugh apartments came to the meeting to voice concerns about potentially losing their homes. Some of them have lived there for more than two decades, and say they cannot find affordable housing in the city should they be evicted.

"I am fighting for my neighbors," resident Renae Jordan said. "The reason I'm fighting for my neighbors and it's very emotional for me because there is a gentleman that's lived there for 22 years. He's a bicyclist, he has no car and he works as a chef. He has no options. He will be homeless and that to me is very very sad."

Residents living in the 20-unit affordable housing complex on Boise Avenue near Protest Road received a notice in October from the developer - Collegiate Development Group - notifying them of plans to rezone the land.

At Monday's meeting, a spokesman from CDG said the existing homes are behind on maintenance and are "starting to fall apart."

Development Manager Mitchell Korte also said the company would assist Ridenbaugh residents in finding new housing. This includes paying the first month's rent of the new housing for a tenant, paying for reasonable moving expenses, working with a local housing group to find affordable options, and guaranteeing that every tenant gets their full security deposit back.

“We understand that this is their home, and it is never easy to move your home from one location to another," Korte said. "They are not in this alone and we are here to help them through it.”

Just last week, more than three dozen Ridenbaugh residents protested the proposed student housing with signs reading, "DON'T DEMOLISH AFFORDABLE HOUSING," "DON'T PUSH US OUT," and "YOU COULD BE NEXT!"

The Planning and Zoning Commission had been scheduled to vote Monday night on the developer's request to rezone the lots where the apartments currently sit. Rezoning is the first step toward developing the area. As of 11 p.m., the commission was still taking public comment.