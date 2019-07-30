BOISE, Idaho — A recent rent report by ApartmentList.com says that the median cost of rent in Boise dropped by .6% but the year-over-year rent growth in the City of Trees is still above the national average of 1.6%.

The report analyzes rent statistics collected by the Census Bureau and applies a growth rate formed by Apartment List's own listing data.

Boise's year-over-year rent growth is at 2.1%, according to the report. The city's median cost of rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $939, below the national average of $1,191.

For comparison, the median cost of rent for a two-bedroom in San Fransico is $3,130, according to the study.

