BOISE, Idaho — For the second year in a row, a West Boise ZIP code has landed on the 2019 Hottest ZIP Codes Report, released Wednesday by realtor.com.

Boise ZIP 83704 moved up three spots to No. 3 in this year's report.

Situated on Boise's western edge, south of Chinden Boulevard and north of Interstate 84, homes in 83704 typically sell within 14 days - 43 days faster than the national average - and millennials make up the dominant buyer segment, according to the report.

A Google Maps view of Boise Zip code 83704 in West Boise.

Google Maps

Realtor.com notes that the big trend this year is that smaller areas are replacing large metro areas as millennials are priced out of big cities.

"Even though buyers are moving to smaller markets, they are looking to retain an urban lifestyle by living closer to the city center," said realtor.com economist Danielle Hale. "This tells us that today's home buyers are trying to have it all - proximity to downtown, room to grow, and affordability - and they're finding it outside of the biggest cities in the U.S."

The report notes that Boise is a "vibrant, active city, with a mild four-season climate that allows residents to enjoy the local mountains, rivers, and lakes year-round, while also establishing itself as a new tech hotspot.

"As more Californians seek lower housing costs, many are buying homes in Idaho where the sunny climate and local tech employers, such as Micron Technology, are strong draws," the report said.

Here are the top 10 hottest ZIP codes in America, according to realtor.com:

49505, Grand Rapids, Mich.; 68144, Omaha, Neb.; 83704, Boise, Idaho; 66203, Shawnee, Kan.; 14609, Rochester, N.Y.; 48154, Livonia, Mich.; 02176, Melrose, Mass.; 76018, Arlington, Texas; 03045, Goffstown, N.H.; 80916, Colorado Springs, Colo.

