Recycled products company to build new plant in Boise

Gov. Brad Little welcomed The Azek Company to Idaho on Thursday. He says they plan to hire around 180 workers in the next few years.

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little welcomed The AZEK Company to Idaho Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Little said AZEK will begin construction on a new facility that will bring 80 jobs to Boise this year, with about 100 more expected over the next few years.

AZEK creates outdoor living and building products from recycled materials. It has revolutionized the industry by using plastic waste, recycled wood and scrap to create its products. Around 400 million pounds of scrap and waste were diverted from landfills last year into the company’s recycling programs.

“At AZEK, our values drive how we work. When deciding on a location for our new facility, we looked for a city that matched our values by putting sustainability at the heart of its operations and growth, as well as one that offered a highly skilled pool of candidates to join the AZEK family,” Jesse Singh, AZEK CEO, said. “We're excited to partner with the state of Idaho and the city of Boise and support their forward-looking commitment to addressing climate change, while strengthening AZEK’s geographic presence in the region, bringing new manufacturing jobs to the community, and meeting the strong demand for our beautiful, low-maintenance and sustainable outdoor living products for years to come.”