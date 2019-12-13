BOISE, Idaho — A new report from Realtor.com predicts Boise will be the top market for out of state homebuyers in 2020, a big jump from the city's previous rank of No. 8.

The real estate trade group put Boise at No. 1 in its new survey, a reflection of the booming home sales market the Treasure Valley has been experiencing in recent years.

The group notes that although the national housing market is expected to cool next year, Boise's market will continue to be fueled by its strong economy, job creation and inventory.

"The cities that we expect to do best in 2020 are not necessarily big, fancy, coastal cities, but secondary markets where the job market is still pretty good but housing is affordable," said Danielle Hale, chief economist of realtor.com.

RELATED: 'Something needs to be done': Homeless facing long wait for affordable housing in Ada County

RELATED: Ada County residents may see their property tax bill soar thanks to 'tremendous demand' for housing

While the boom is great news for the Treasure Valley's real estate industry, it also means local buyers must compete with out of state buyers.

Rounding out the top three housing markets for 2020 are McAllen, Texas, and Tucson, Arizona.

Watch more 'Growing Idaho':

See them all in our YouTube playlist:

RELATED: Boise may put affordable housing on site of former elementary school

RELATED: Neighbors push back against proposed development in Garden City