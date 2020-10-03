Proposed rate bumps for Boise parking garages to go before public hearing

Different garages are proposed to increase by different amounts, but the agency is not considering changing the first free hour of parking.

BOISE, Idaho — Parking in downtown Boise could soon become more expensive.

The Idaho Press reports on April 13, Boise’s urban renewal agency, Capital City Development Corporation, will hold a public hearing and decide on increasing parking rates at its garages throughout the downtown area.

Different garages are proposed to increase by different amounts, but the agency is not considering changing the first free hour of parking, the weekday $3 hourly rate or the weekend $6 hourly rate. Increases include:

The weekday daily max rate for Capitol & Main and 9th & Main garages from $15 to $20

Monthly permits for Capitol & Main garage from $175 to $195

Monthly rates for Capitol & Main Reserved from $220 to $225

Monthly rate for 9th & Main from $175 to $195

Monthly rate for 9th & Front from $140 to $150

Monthly rate for 9th & Front Reserved from $190 to $195

Monthly rate for Capitol & Myrtle from $140 to $150

Monthly rate for Capitol & Myrtle Reserved from $155 to $195

Daily rates for Capitol & Myrtle Hotel Self-Park from $8 to $10

Monthly rates for 10th & Front from $140 to $150

Monthly rates for 10th & Front Reserved from $155 to $195

Monthly rates for 11th & Front from $100 to $125

Daily rates for 11th & Front Hotel Self-Park from $7.50 to $8.50

New $50 evening/weekend rate for 10th & Front

Interested residents can speak at the public hearing held at noon April 13 at the CCDC offices on the fifth floor of 121 N. 9th St. Written comments can be sent to info@ccdcboise.com.

