Post Falls City Council approves building of high-density condos along Spokane River

The Post Falls City Council surprised itself Tuesday night by unanimously approving an annexation that intends to build high-density condominiums along the Spokane River, as reported by our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The project, applied for by Jacklin Land Company LLC, the property landowner, proposed the annexation of approximately 12 acres into the city — 10.479 for High-Density Multifamily (R-3 zone) and 1.6 as Community Commercial Services (CCS).

Surrounding the annexed area are various land uses, including the now-demolished Jacklin Seed headquarters office, which announced its intent to close in 2013. Other neighbors to the property, including the Greyhound Park and Event Center, are a mix of industrial, commercial, residential, or vacant lots.

With the need for seed production long gone, Jacklin Land Company LLC representative Mike Walker — a principal architect with Miller Stauffer Architects — said in the application narrative that the owner is looking for a new use for the property. Based on the available alternatives, the applicant found that condominium multifamily residential is the "highest and best use of the site."

"We envisioned a mixed-use development that has coffee shops, fitness centers, boutique shops, potential office spaces, green space, and residential condominiums," Walker said. "With the idea of creating a kind of a live-work hub right there along the river. Again, trying to keep people in that location and not have them go across the whole city for different things."

Walker also noted that the property site's proximity to I-90, Idaho-Washington border, and other commercial and residential uses could benefit people who want to "live in Idaho and work in Washington."

"What makes this site a little bit unique is its proximity to the state line as well as the city of Post Falls and the surrounding area," Walker said. "We feel that by providing a residential component to this, you would give residents of the city of Post Falls another opportunity to use the amenities the site has."

Under the Post Falls 2020 Comprehensive Plan, the property is one of 16 focus areas the city has identified for future land use and development. The area includes the second-largest industrial park in the region — Riverbend Commerce Park — and is home to businesses like Walmart, Cabela's, Sysco, and Buck Knives.

Due to its location and opportunities, the city has designated the area as a place that will "continue to evolve, attracting commercial businesses, high tech companies, hotels, entertainment establishments, and potentially additional residential."

The public hearing received no negative public comments, and the council joined 10 individuals in voicing support for the riverfront development. Councilman Joe Malloy admitted that when he saw the R3 high-density zone action included in the meeting packet, he chuckled and anticipated to deny the proposed annexation. But, instead, he celebrated it.

"I thought there's no way I'm going to vote for the annexation right now with everything growing so fast," Malloy said. "But then I looked at the packet details, and Beck Road is the most underused interchange we got, so there's plenty of room. The Riverbend area is incredibly underused right now, so it can certainly handle it."

Many of the council also lauded the Jacklin family for their contributions to the community through responsible land use.

The Jacklin name is spread throughout Kootenai County, noticeable through the restoration of the Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, donating land for a future state veteran home, and the Riverbend Commerce Park.

"For decades, generations, the Jacklin family has been engaged in contributing to the quality of life in our community and the whole entire area," Councilwoman Kerri Thoreson said. "And I have absolutely no doubt that this project will be a quality project."

Other notable actions by the Post Falls City Council include:

Unanimous approval to an agreement between Post Falls and the city of Hayden to provide the latter with prosecution services intended to aid in offsetting the costs of adding an additional prosecutor due to the new magistrate judges appointed to Kootenai County District Court last year. Post Falls currently provides prosecution services to the city of Rathdrum as well.

Unanimous approval of a zone change for 23.21 acres located east of North Beck Road and north of West Pointe Parkway and I-90 from Community Commercial Services (CCS) to Industrial (I).

Unanimous approval of a zone change of 10.7 acres located north of West Poleline Avenue and west of North Chase Road from Single-Family Suburban (R-1-S) to Single-Family Residential (R-1).