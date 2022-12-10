Plant opens in Boise to bring employment, sustainable products

The AZEK company makes eco-friendly materials and is expected to bring 150 jobs to Boise, continuing to grow from there.

BOISE, Idaho — AZEK unveiled its new facility in Boise, where the company will be making outdoor living products in an eco-friendly way.

AZEK, based out of Chicago, is a lead in composite decking, which uses recycled materials to build outdoor decking experiences. According to their website, the company uses approximately 90% recycled material to build the decks as well as outside wooden trim for homes. It produces and ships from one of their brands, TimberTech.

"It's a major investment in the community. Right now, we have about 70 jobs. Within the next couple of years, we would expect that to scale to 150 jobs and then continue to grow from there," AZEK CEO Jesse Singh said. "In addition, we are using this facility as our western part of the U.S. headquarters. We would be bringing customers in, training them in the environment around us, giving tours and then also using this facility as a logistics center as we look to service the entire western part of the U.S."

The investment into the facility was $140,000,000, Singh said.

AZEK takes post consumer and post industrial recycled products and turns them into deck boards and railing products. They hope to expand their ability to do recycling in Boise, as well, Singh said, and bring more jobs to the area.

"In total, we have over 2,000 employees. We expect this facility, at 350,000 square feet, to continue to grow," Singh said. "We currently have 70 employees, a mix of both professionals and people working on the lines and we would expect that to continue to grow meaningfully as we look out over the next couple of years."

