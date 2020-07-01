BOISE, Idaho — While there are some trends that should be left in the 2010s (we're looking at you, Crocs), the City of Trees is keeping the trend of being ranked in the top 10 the 'Best Cities' lists going strong in the 2020s. This time, a Wallethub study found Boise the tenth best city in the country for jobs, ahead of Seattle, Denver, Salt Lake City, and Orlando.

The ranking had two subcategories - 'Job Market' and 'Socio-economics' rankings. Boise was ranked 19th for 'Job Market' and eighth for 'Socio-economic' standing.

The methodology of the study compared 182 cities across the United States, including the top 150 most populated cities and the top biggest two cities in each state. To read the full methodology and how WalletHub calculated all 31 data points, click here.

Boise was also ranked third for the highest employment growth in the country.

The study did not include information on how Idaho's low wages and rising housing costs may be eroding the region's affordability, which could affect the state in the future, or how wages in the Treasure Valley are too low for people to afford rising rents.

