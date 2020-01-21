Sears Hometown Store to open in downtown Nampa at old Habitat for Humanity building

Sears Hometown Stores sell various home appliances for such as refrigerators, laundry machines and gardening tools.

A Sears Hometown Store will open soon in downtown Nampa in the former Canyon County Habitat for Humanity ReStore building, the Idaho Press reports.

District manager for Sears Hometown Stores Justin O’Donnal said the store will be open no later than Feb. 1, at 1404 First St. S. It will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Michael Peña, a partner with Colliers International, facilitated Sears leasing the building along with his co-worker Lincoln Hagood.

“We’re both excited to have Sears be a part of the revitalization of downtown Nampa,” Peña said in a phone interview.

Sears Hometown Stores sell various home appliances for such as refrigerators, laundry machines and gardening tools. Nampa’s other Sears Hometown Store at 3309 Caldwell Blvd. closed Jan. 4, O’Donnal said.

O’Donnal took over ownership of the old store on Jan. 5 from the previous owner Charles Ellis, who O’Donnal said was working to sell the building. The building has since been sold, he said.

Rather than reopening the Sears Hometown Store in its existing location along Caldwell Boulevard, O’Donnal said he was interested in opening the store in downtown Nampa to be in a more central location closer to the Nampa community. He said Peña sold him on the location when he told him about the work being done to revitalize downtown Nampa.

The Canyon County Habitat for Humanity ReStore moved locations from downtown Nampa to 209 Phoenix Lane in Caldwell in August, according to Canyon County Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director Gina Bourasa.

Bourasa said Habitat for Humanity moved locations because its lease was up in Nampa, and members wanted the store to be in a more central location to service residents in other counties. Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit, and the Canyon County ReStore sells new and used home and building materials to help residents in Canyon, Gem, Owyhee and Payette counties.

The ReStore’s old location in downtown Nampa made the nonprofit less accessible to residents in other counties, Bourasa said. Since moving to Caldwell, she said the store’s sales have doubled. Bourasa said a Sears Hometown Store is a great use of the building they left vacant.

