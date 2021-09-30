Nampa mayor delivers State of the City address

This is the fourth year in office for Mayor Debbie Kling. Thursday's event includes a video celebrating Nampa's past, present and future.

NAMPA, Idaho — Mayor Debbie Kling delivers Nampa's State of the City 2021 address Thursday afternoon at the Nampa Civic Center.

The theme is "Our Foundation. Our Future. Celebrating Nampa Through the Years."

Nampa formed a municipal government and incorporated as a town in 1891. By 1900, its population reached 800. Nampa is now Idaho's third-largest city, with a population of 100,200, according to the 2020 census.

The mayor's office said a special video about Nampa's founding and "progress through the years" will debut during the State of the City.

Kling is in the fourth year of her first term in office. She is running for re-election against Jerrold Smith.

The State of the City begins at 4:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend in-person at the Nampa Civic Center or watch online. The event will be streamed live on the City of Nampa website and on YouTube.

Watch more 'Growing Idaho':