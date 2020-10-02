Grocery Outlet to open in old Boise Rescue Mission thrift store in Nampa

Grocery Outlet is a supermarket chain that offers discount products from name brands. The company has six locations open in Idaho.

NAMPA, Idaho — A Grocery Outlet will open in the old Boise Rescue Mission thrift store in Nampa, which closed in December.

The Idaho Press reports real estate agency Cushman and Wakefield Pacific reported that Grocery Outlet leased 17,687 square feet at 1215 12th Ave. S. in Nampa, where the thrift store used to be. Grocery Outlet officials could not be reached for comment.

The Boise Rescue Mission Ministries operated a thrift store out of the building for five years, according to the nonprofit's president, Rev. Bill Roscoe. He said while the last year of business was good, the rest of the time the store didn't sell enough to make a profit.

"The volume never got up to what it needed to be," he said.

The store's lease expires at the end of February, and Roscoe said the landlord intended to raise the rent, which would have made it even harder to be profitable. Instead of staying in business, Roscoe said Rescue Mission officials decided to close the store and open in a smaller space in Garden City.

The new store at 504 E. 45th St. opened recently, Roscoe said, and is only open for six days a month. He said Rescue Mission officials believe this will be a better business model.

