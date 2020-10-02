x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

growing-idaho

Grocery Outlet to open in old Boise Rescue Mission thrift store in Nampa

Grocery Outlet is a supermarket chain that offers discount products from name brands. The company has six locations open in Idaho.
Credit: Idaho Press
Grocery Outlet store at 4907 Cleveland Blvd. in Caldwell. The store is expanding to Nampa in the former Boise Rescue Mission thrift store on 12th Avenue South.

NAMPA, Idaho — A Grocery Outlet will open in the old Boise Rescue Mission thrift store in Nampa, which closed in December. 

The Idaho Press reports real estate agency Cushman and Wakefield Pacific reported that Grocery Outlet leased 17,687 square feet at 1215 12th Ave. S. in Nampa, where the thrift store used to be. Grocery Outlet officials could not be reached for comment. 

Grocery Outlet is a supermarket chain that offers discount products from name brands. The company has six locations open in Idaho. 

RELATED: Taking a look at Treasure Valley growth from 2010 through 2019

The Boise Rescue Mission Ministries operated a thrift store out of the building for five years, according to the nonprofit's president, Rev. Bill Roscoe. He said while the last year of business was good, the rest of the time the store didn't sell enough to make a profit.

"The volume never got up to what it needed to be," he said. 

The store's lease expires at the end of February, and Roscoe said the landlord intended to raise the rent, which would have made it even harder to be profitable. Instead of staying in business, Roscoe said Rescue Mission officials decided to close the store and open in a smaller space in Garden City. 

The new store at 504 E. 45th St. opened recently, Roscoe said, and is only open for six days a month. He said Rescue Mission officials believe this will be a better business model. 

More from our partner Idaho Press: Idanha's elevator, broken for 9 months, slated to be fixed next week

RELATED: Population growth in Nampa spurs housing, commercial boost

RELATED: How will Amazon change Idaho's roads?

Watch more 'Growing Idaho':

See them all in our YouTube playlist:

 