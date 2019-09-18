MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian ranked as the ninth-best place to live in America based on employment prospects, good schools and family-friendly activities, according to Money.com.

Meridian's main attractions cited in the report include the opening of a new Walmart in 2017, a high school graduation rate of 84.2%, and the proximity of recreational activities at Eagle Island State Park and Roaring Springs Water Park.

Other factors that contributed to Meridian's ranking was Ada County's job growth rate and that Boise's nightlife scene is only a 20-minute drive away.

To arrive at this ranking Money.com analyzed 1,796 American cities by comparing economic health, cost of living, ethnic and economic diversity, public education, income, health and safety, ease of living, and amenities.

