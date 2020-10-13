Meridian, Nampa among top 10 fastest growing cities in America

The Treasure Valley is still a red-hot destination for new residents, according to a report from WalletHub.

BOISE, Idaho — Meridian and Nampa are among the top 10 fastest-growing cities in the country, according to a 2020 report of the fastest-growing cities in America.

The Census Bureau reported that the southern and western regions of the United States held 13 of the 15 cities with the highest population growth between 2010 and 2019.

With this report, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its list of 2020's Fastest-Growing Cities in America.

To determine where the most rapid growth occurred over the last seven years, WalletHub compared 515 cities across 17 metrics, training from population growth to college-educated population growth the employment rate decrease.

A separate ranking was created for ranking by city size.

The fastest-growing cities in America are:

1. Fort Myers, Fla

2. Bend, Ore.

3. Meridian, Idaho

4. Milpitas, Calif.

5. Enterprise, Nev.

6. Frisco, Texas

7. Town 'n' Country, Fla

8. Round Rock, Texas

9. Mount Pleasant, SC

10. Nampa, Idaho

