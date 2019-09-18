MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian City Council and Ada County commissioners met on Tuesday to discuss how the city and the county are handling growth, without breaking the bank.

While Meridian and the rest of the Treasure Valley are one of the fastest-growing areas in the country, county and city leaders are trying to manage the future growth and development that's expected.

They're trying to do this by reviewing their policies on growth and figure out how much this growth is costing the city, county, and taxpayers.

"Being able to accurately predict and plan and potentially drive growth to predictable areas will hopefully provide better services and save money," Diana Lachiondo, an Ada County commission, said.

The county is beginning the process of finding out if the growth is paying for itself.

Commissioners expect to know the answer by next spring.

