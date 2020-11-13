Median price of homes sold in Ada County nearly $407,000

The number of homes sold increased year-over-year, but fewer were available to purchase, according to data from Intermountain MLS.

BOISE, Idaho — For the second month in a row, the median price for a home sold in Ada County tops $400,000.

Boise Regional Realtors reports that the median sales price was almost $407,000 in October -- meaning half sold for more and half sold for less.

The number of homes sold increased year-over-year, but fewer were available to purchase, according to data from Intermountain MLS.



The inventory figure is based on the number of active listings on the last day of each month, so it doesn't represent the total number of homes that may have been available throughout the month.



Some possible factors affecting the supply are related to COVID-19.

For example, people working at home or having children home from school may feel unable to manage a sale during this time.