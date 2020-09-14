Median Ada County home price passes $400,000 in August thanks to dwindling inventory

The coronavirus pandemic hasn't cooled off the Idaho county's hot housing market, but instead it has people buying new homes at higher prices.

BOISE, Idaho — Benjamin Franklin said there were only two guarantees in life — death and taxes. Unfortunately, he was wrong. The third now seems to be rising housing prices in the Treasure Valley.

The Boise Regional Realtors announced on Monday that the median home sales price in Ada County for the month of August reached $400,000, setting a new record. The BBR has tracked housing statistics since 2004.

Median home sales price for August in the state's largest county jumped by 12.7% from August 2019. The previous record of $390,000 was set in July, which followed a dip in home sales in April and May due to the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing shutdowns.

The rise in the median sales price of homes in Ada County is likely driven by a few factors, Boise Regional Realtors said. Those factors of supply and demand, low interest rates, and the pandemic's impact are the same ones that drove up housing prices earlier this summer.

On August 13, KTVB spoke with Michelle Bailey, the president of BRR, about the then-new record of median home sales price reaching $390,000.

"The bottom line is, buyer demand continues to outpace the supply of homes for sale, driving up prices," she said then. "It's also the mix of sales. We have more new homes selling at higher price points and higher existing homes selling so that combination is driving prices up."

Ada County ended August with 239 existing homes up for sale, a decrease of 72.1% compared to August 2019. It is also a record low since BRR began tracking the statistic in May 2006.

Existing homes median sales price also reached $385,500 in August.

