New three-building industrial park breaks ground in Nampa

The new industrial park in Nampa consists of three separate 115,000 square-foot buildings and will be located north of Karcher Road.

NAMPA, Idaho — A new industrial park is coming to Nampa, consisting of three separate 115,000 square-foot buildings north of Karcher Road.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and representatives from LDK Ventures, McAlvain Construction and Colliers celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for the Madison Logistics Center on Wednesday.

The logistics center is a "efficiently-constructed" industrial park, including solar panels on the roof and 28 dock doors in each building.

The three buildings also include parking for trailers, 32 feet of warehouse clear height and combination of natural skylights and LED lighting. The first building will be prepared for occupancy in January 2023.

“Our team is excited about the possibilities the Madison Logistic Center holds for the Nampa community,” Managing Principal of LDK Ventures, Denton Kelley said. “Our hope is that, as with our other projects here, it will continue to attract more businesses to the area and further position Nampa as an industrial hub and excellent place to do business.”

Kelley said the location for the Madison Logistics Center was selected based on Nampa's growth. The industrial park is located between Cherry Lane and Birch Lane, around 20 minutes away from the Boise Airport.

LDK Ventures is a Sacramento and Boise-based development group. LDK Ventures is backing the project, while bringing on McAlvain Companies for construction. Additionally, Colliers brokerage experts will serve as the leasing advisors.

During Wednesday's ceremony, Mayor Kling was presented with a $10,000 check from LDK Ventures and McAlvain Companies to support at-risk students in the Nampa School District.

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation, which will serve many at-risk youth in our area,” Kling said. “LDK Venture’s expertise, professionalism and partnership is greatly valued, and we are excited to have them as part of our community … Nampa is centrally located to many amenities which makes it attractive to developers, and the Madison Logistics Center has great potential to provide additional living-wage jobs for our community.”

Watch more Local News: