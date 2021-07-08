Ketchum passes ordinance that permits living in a recreational vehicle

Qualified employees of local businesses will now be able to live in RVs on private property for up to six months.

KETCHUM, Idaho — The Ketchum City Council has approved a band-aid solution to their affordable housing crisis.



Qualified employees of local businesses will now be able to live in recreational vehicles on private property for up to six months.



The council passed the emergency ordinance, calling the housing crisis an imminent peril to residents and businesses.



Ketchum is also considering ways to regulate short-term rentals.



A law passed by the Idaho Legislature in 2017 blocked cities from regulating short-term rentals, so Ketchum is exploring whether there are any loopholes in the law.



One possibility is to require permitting or licensing of short-term rentals, like Sandpoint and McCall do.



Ketchum's mayor estimates there are 900 short-term rentals in the town of roughly 2,800 people.

Watch more 'Growing Idaho':