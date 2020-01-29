Karcher Mall demolition work starting to take shape

The existing mall is being partially torn down and transformed into an open-air mall

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa's Karcher Mall - Idaho's first indoor shopping mall - won't be an indoor mall anymore.



KTVB shot video Tuesday as crews were working at the site.

Karcher Mall opened in 1965.



The existing building is now partially demolished.



The new owners plan to transform it into an open-air shopping center with retail stores and restaurants. The development also includes apartments.



And it will have a new name -- Karcher Marketplace.



The $11-million renovation is expected to be complete later this year.

