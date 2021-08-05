Industrial park near Boise Airport will span 520 acres

The entire project will comprise 520 acres, situated near the intersection of Lake Hazel Road and Orchard Street.

BOISE, Idaho — A planned industrial park and mixed-use development south of the Boise Airport will be 520 acres when completed, the developers announced Wednesday.

A news release revealed new details about the project, led by Ball Ventures Ahlquist and its parent company, Idaho Falls-based Ball Ventures, along with Adler Industrial and Sawtooth Investment Management. The “Pleasant Valley” site will include primarily industrial facilities along with “a diverse mix of complementary commercial uses,” such as office and retail.

“At (Ball Ventures Ahlquist), we focus on curating developments that inspire excellence,” CEO Tommy Ahlquist said in the release. “The Pleasant Valley project certainly does just that, bringing opportunity, future growth sustainability, and eminence to the entire geographic area where the development is located. Through our strategic partnership with Adler Industrial, the Pleasant Valley development will unlock the entire south side of Boise.”

The Idaho Press previously reported that Ball Ventures Ahlquist was planning a 120-acre industrial park in the area. But that acreage includes just the first phase of the project, which should begin this fall. The Boise City Council recently approved the plans.

The entire project will comprise 520 acres, situated near the intersection of Lake Hazel Road and Orchard Street.

The project will “patently transform the entire Orchard Street interchange area” and will be “a new hub for several million square feet of large-format distribution, logistics, and manufacturing industrial space,” the release said.

Ball Ventures Ahlquist will be the master developer for the project, and Adler Industrial will serve as the exclusive industrial developer, while Sawtooth is providing strategic capital.

“We appreciate the expertise that (Ball Ventures Ahlquist) brings to this project and our new partnership with Adler Industrial. These two groups have dedicated a tremendous amount of time and capital resources to this market,” Ball Ventures CEO Cortney Liddiard said in the release. “We are excited to see what they can do together.”

Ryan Suppe is the Boise City Hall and Treasure Valley business reporter for the Idaho Press. Contact him at 208-344-2055 (ext. 3038). Follow him on Twitter @salsuppe.

Watch more 'Growing Idaho':