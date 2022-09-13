Idaho's first In-N-Out Burger locations closer to reality

Boise Planning and Zoning this week approved a conditional use permit for a drive-in near Boise Towne Square.

BOISE, Idaho — No grand openings are scheduled yet, but those wondering if In-N-Out Burger will ever set up shop in Idaho have a little reassurance. Plans for locations in Boise and Meridian are still moving forward.

The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved a conditional use permit for a drive-up and restaurant at 140 N. Milwaukee St., across the ring road from the south end of the Boise Towne Square mall parking lot, on the current site of a now-vacant Pier 1 Imports store. The conditional use permit for In-N-Out includes a variance for parking that would encroach three feet into the side setback.

The drive-through would be able to accommodate a line of up to 33 cars and would wrap around the rear of the building in a horseshoe design, with two lanes leading up to the first turn, according to the In-N-Out project description on file with the City of Boise. The restaurant also will have seating for up to 74 people inside, and another 20 at five outdoor patio tables with umbrellas.

For parking, In-N-Out will have 19 spaces on its property and share another 13 spaces with other nearby businesses. Construction, once it begins, is expected to take six months and will include demolition of the building that now stands at the site.

The Ada County Highway District is requiring In-N-Out to pay a traffic impact fee and obtain a permit for any work in the right-of-way before the construction, repair or installation of any driveways or other roadway improvements. ACHD estimates the In-N-Out development will generate more than 1,800 additional vehicle trips per day in the area, which includes parts of Cole Road, Franklin Road and Emerald Street as well as Milwaukee.

In-N-Out also plans to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian. The company applied for a permit in March. Plans indicate it would seat 84 people inside and 32 people outside, have a drive-through that could accommodate up to 40 cars, and would have 40 employees. City records indicate the application has gone through the necessary reviews and complies with zoning.

In-N-Out opened its first restaurant in 1948 in Baldwin Park, California. Along with locations in California, the chain has a presence in several other states, including Oregon, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona and Texas.

