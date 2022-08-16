Idaho governor visits Post Falls as construction gets underway on I-90 interchange

The project to improve the I-90 and State Highway 41 interchange in Post Falls is getting started a year earlier than expected.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little visited Post Falls on Tuesday as a major construction project gets underway.

The I-90 and State Highway 41 interchange in Post Falls is getting a major facelift that will change the way drivers get around the area.

The work is starting a year earlier than expected, thanks in part to Idaho Gov. Brad Little's "Leading Idaho" initiative. The governor celebrated the beginning of construction with a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

“The traffic backed up here certain times a day, you never want to have an interstate backed up," Little said. "That was one of the reasons, for safety. It’s also time, just the growth that’s here from Rathdrum, Coeur D’Alene, the whole area out here, there’s just a lot of growth.”

The Idaho Transportation Department says the Post Falls interchange is getting shifted from Seltice to just north of I-90.

Traffic will then be controlled by a single signal at the center of the interchange. IDT says the project will improve safety, increase capacity and provide better connectivity to State Highway 41.

Since the interchange is shifting north, the current signal at Ross Point Road and Seltice will be removed and replaced with a stop sign.

Highway 41 will also be shifted west to connect at Seltice and Herborn Place instead of Ross Point Road. The redesign also lengthens the I-90 westbound off-ramp and so that it will no longer curve.

Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2025.

