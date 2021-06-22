Harris Ranch land exchange could bring housing, seven-acre park to Boise

The vacant land is proposed to be the new location of single-family homes and a seven-acre park.

BOISE, Idaho — A portion of land in southwest Boise could be given to the city of Boise and could be used for housing and a park. The land is the center of a proposed exchange between the developer of Harris Ranch and the city.

The land exchange includes a large area of the Boise Foothills that is owned by the Harris Ranch Limited Partnership and a 160-acre plot of land that lies in and has been owned by the city of Boise since the 1990w.

Because the area of land is so large, outright purchasing the land cannot be considered by the city. This has led the city to consider alternative uses.

The vacant land is proposed to be the new location of single-family homes and a seven-acre park. Harris Ranch Limited Partnership and Barber Valley Development "will be committed to engaging with the community to ensure the southwest Boise development and park provide maximum value to the area" if discussion of a potential swap progresses.

New homes that would go in the vacant area would be priced below median Ada County market rates, which is currently $500,000. The seven-acre park is expected to include soccer fields, gathering spaces, bocce courts and more. It is expected to be completed within two years of reaching an agreement.

"The plot of land in southwest Boise has sat dormant for more than a quarter-century," said Doug Fowler, president of Barber Valley Development, Inc. said in a statement. "We hope to help turn it into a project that elevates the entire community and we look forward to input from the surrounding neighborhood. Further, the opportunity to place a substantial piece of Boise's iconic foothills into the care of the City of Boise ensures the foothills will continue to benefit all Boise residents for years to come."

