Groundbreaking held for 'Boardwalk' project in Garden City

The project includes 278 apartments, retail and commercial establishments, and an open public plaza.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Hundreds of housing units and thousands of square feet for shopping and gathering are now in the works right along the Greenbelt in Garden City.

Garden City Mayor John Evans joined developers, architects and builders Thursday afternoon to celebrate groundbreaking for "The Boardwalk" near 41st Street.

The project includes 278 apartments, retail and commercial establishments, and an open public plaza.



"It's going to give an incredible amount of housing for Garden City, access to the Greenbelt down to Boise State University. It's going to provide a great need for people to live closer to work instead of going out to Kuna, Nampa and Caldwell," said Michael Talbott, managing partner, Vida Property.



Phase one of construction is a six-story apartment building. Units will become available a little over a year from now.