GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Neighbors are pushing back against a proposed development in Garden City. The development would bring a nine-story hotel, restaurants, other retail and apartments to the area of 40th Street near Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The neighbors' concerns boil down to the height of the buildings and the fact that more than a dozen people will be losing their homes to make way for this project.

The proposed development would be just north of Adams Street on the south side of the Boise River. It would be right along the Greenbelt.

Jocelyn Thompson has lived along 41st Street for almost the past seven years. She lives in a home that is projected to be demolished to make room for the hotel.

She said her current three-bedroom home is affordable, and that’s one thing that concerns her about having to move.

“That's the biggest concern is everyone is already having a hard time finding somewhere to live,” she said. “For under a thousand, it’s hard to find anything.”

The purpose of this project, according to documents submitted by Erstad Architects, is to create a dynamic hub for the residents, but also for guests and people using the Greenbelt. Even though the project is directly impacting Thompson, she said the idea makes sense.

“I actually think it’s a great idea, as unfortunate as it is for me and everyone here, we are growing, and it'll bring more jobs and more people to the area and make it nice,” she said.

All together the project would bring about 300 apartments to Garden City and the hotel would have just under 150 rooms.

The architect and developer are working on trying to address some of the neighbors' concerns. This project will go before the city’s design review committee in January.

