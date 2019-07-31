BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Transportation announced that work to expand Chinden Boulevard will begin this fall and last for several years.

The highway will be getting more lanes from Eagle Road to Interstate 84 in Caldwell.

Explosive growth in west Boise and Meridian has greatly increased traffic on the two-lane highway.

The construction will add travel lanes, widen shoulders and build a separated path parallel to the road.



ITD is calling the stretch "ChindenWest."



"We're excited to launch this construction," said ITD Construction Engineering Manager Jason Brinkman. "It's been years in the making, with extensive environmental evaluation, design, and public involvement. The need is now and when the work is done, the safety, mobility, and economic opportunity of the area will be improved."



Construction will begin in November and be done in segments, starting with Locust Grove to Eagle Road.

ITD is still working to get additional funding for the project, which will eventually expand the highway to six lanes.

Here's a breakdown of the different segments of the ChindenWest Corridor and when construction is anticipated to begin:

Locust Grove to Eagle Road: November 2019

Meridian Road to Locust Grove: 2021

Linder Road to Meridian Road: Spring 2020

Idaho Highway 16 to Linder Road: November 2019

Star Road to ID-16: 2023



ITD will host an open house in the area ahead of construction this fall to inform the public about impacts of construction.

