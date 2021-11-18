'I've given up': Business owner priced out of Canyon County

The median cost of a home in Canyon County has increased by $100,000 in the last 12 months. It's leaving many residents unable to become homeowners.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Jeremy Fawcett is halfway to the American Dream as a local business owner in Nampa and he's now ready to buy a home.

"Ohh shoot dang, yes I do!" Fawcett said. "I wanna have a garden, I wanna have a dog. I want to be able to raise a family in a home where I get to control every aspect of it."

However, the median cost of a Canyon County home has brought that dream to a hault. The median Canyon County home is now $422,445 according to the latest MLS report, which is a $100,000 increase in 12 months.

Even though Fawcett is financially stable with no debt or outstanding bills, a normal home is out of his budget.

"It's getting crazy. It's getting wild, man," Fawcett told KTVB.

To afford a $422,000 home, the average buyer needs to make $100,000 a year, according to local Keller Williams' realtor Chris Carpenter. However, the median Canyon County annual income is $52,134, according to the latest U.S. Census data.

This means a normal salary cannot afford a normal home.

"It's the same competitiveness, it's the same market, everything's still just as busy wherever you go," Carpenter said.

It's this disconnect that's made Fawcett's dream just that - a dream.

"I've given up. I've given up. There is no way I can make it," Fawcett said. "So I don't think it's gonna happen."

