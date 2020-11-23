x
Coronavirus playing a part in booming ranch sales in western US

Real estate brokers are experiencing high demand for ranches in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, and Washington.
BILLINGS, Mont. — Real estate industry professionals say the coronavirus is one of the likely factors fueling a boom in large ranch sales in the U.S. West. 

The Billings Gazette reports real estate brokers are experiencing high demand for ranches in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, and Washington.

Some real estate professionals say buyers may believe rural areas are safer from COVID-19 or are driven by fear of social unrest mask and social distancing mandates with which the buyers disagree. 

Those who were already planning to buy ranch property in the future may also be spurred to action by the pandemic.

