Growth a top concern in new Boise State public policy survey

Nearly 75 percent of people surveyed believe the economy will remain strong over the next two years.

BOISE, Idaho — More than 50 percent of Gem State residents are concerned about our growing Idaho.



New numbers from the 2020 Idaho Public Policy Survey shows 57 percent of the state’s residents believe our population is growing too fast.



While growth is a concern, a little more than half say they're confident in Idaho's future.



On the opposite end, 65 percent of those surveyed believe there needs to be improvements to the state's education system.



But the strongest response on the survey favored a ban on texting and driving.



Respondents showed overwhelming support (86 percent) a ban. Boise State officials said this is the strongest response they've received in survey's five-year history.

"A majority of Idahoans feel the state is headed in the right direction, but they also see some continuing challenges such as education, and some new ones such as the growth we are experiencing," said Boise State's Jeffrey Lyons, assistant professor in the School of Public Service and the Idaho Policy Institute's survey research director. "While the concerns about education appear across the state, it is primarily those who live in the Treasure Valley that cite growth as the biggest issue facing Idaho."

