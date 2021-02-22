No small potatoes: How Boise's housing market compares to the biggest cities in the West

Take a virtual tour of housing markets across the West to see how Boise's stacks up to a dozen other mid-sized and major cities.

BOISE, Idaho — In the year since the COVID-19 pandemic began ravaging the American economy, the Treasure Valley's housing market has shown little sign of slowing down, continuing the years-long trend of rising housing costs in the valley.

While the pandemic has cost thousands of Idahoans their jobs, causing evictions to climb, it opened the door for workers across coastal hubs to be able to work from home remotely, which prompted many to rethink their housing options, including where to live.

This continued climb of housing prices in the Treasure Valley is the largest since the years prior to the Great Recession in 2008. However, the factors that have contributed to the valley's housing woes in recent years are vastly different than what fostered the pre-recession peak.

Boise Regional Realtors CEO Breanna Vanstrom explained to KTVB that....

The Treasure Valley's housing crisis isn't an isolated situation, cities across the West are experiencing growth.

Nevada (146.3%), Utah (126.2%), Arizona (116.5%), Colorado (111.6%) and Washington (108%) also saw their total housing market value more than double over the past decade.

While states across the West are seeing home values climb due to sky-high demand, the Treasure Valley's housing market looks more akin to a massive metro area than a small college town.

In order to get a better sense of how Boise's housing market stacks up, KTVB created a virtual tour guide through Boise and a dozen other cities across the West. In all 13 cities, KTVB used Zillow.com to find a larger home in a historic neighborhood, a modest single-family home and a two-bedroom apartment near downtown or by a university.

Postings on Zillow had to have multiple photos, a photo of the exterior of the building, no personal vehicles parked in private driveways visible, and clearly stated square footage in order to be used. The homes and apartments shown in the virtual tour are just a sample from each city and are not indicative of the entire housing market.

While housing markets across the West continue to grow, the CEO of Boise Regional Realtors, Breanna Vonstrom, said there isn't much worry amongst experts about another housing bubble.

"What the national outlets are reporting is that they're seeing very low foreclosure rates, historically low foreclosure rates. Today, and there's certainly a big concern about with ongoing unemployment and some of the economic uncertainty nationally, where home prices before the market might follow," she said. "At this time, we're still seeing, because home prices are rising and people have a lot more equity in their homes today maybe just before, nationally economists aren't too concerned about massive foreclosures or something like that coming."

In order to better compare Boise's housing market to some of the biggest cities in the West, KTVB spoke with real estate agents and housing experts in San Francisco, Spokane, Sacramento and Austin.