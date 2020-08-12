Boise real estate market ranked in top 5 for 2021

Boise comes in at number four on Realtor.com's rankings of the top real estate markets for 2021.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise real estate market is one of the hottest in the nation, and according to at least one forecast, it's not cooling down any time soon.



Boise comes in at number four on Realtor.com's rankings of the top real estate markets for 2021 behind Sacramento, San Jose, and Charlotte, North Carolina, and just ahead of Seattle.



Idaho's capital city was number one on the list for 2020.



For next year, economists with Realtor.com expect Boise home prices to rise by about 9 percent, and home sales to rise by almost 10 percent. That's based on past sales numbers, previous and anticipated growth in the area, and new construction.



No surprise here, but the article mentions that Boise continues to lure Californians tired of paying higher prices in the coastal areas.

Last week we reported that Forbes reported that Idaho saw the biggest year-to-year increase in home values, another sure sign the pandemic is not hurting the Gem State’s housing market.

The rest of the top 10 hottest housing markets for 2021, according to Realtor.com are:

6. Phoenix

7. Harrisburg, PA

8. Oxnard, CA

9. Denver

10. Riverside, CA

