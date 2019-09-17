BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise's Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously denies a permit for a proposed development in the Boise Foothills.



Monday’s hearing lasted about three hours.



The Eyrie Canyon subdivision would include 30 homes near the Quail Hollow Golf Course.

RELATED: New subdivision could be built in Boise Foothills

Residents in the area have raised concerns about the limited road access, as well as the development's impact on the area's open spaces.



The fire marshal came out in opposition to the project, stating that having only one access road for emergency vehicles goes against the city’s fire code.



In addition to denying the permit, Planning and Zoning is also recommending the Boise City Council deny the proposal.

RELATED: Boise Fire Department says proposed foothills subdivision should not be built